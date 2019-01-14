Taking stock of Turkey’s economy after new Trump threat

From the BBC World Service… President Trump has threatened to "devastate" Turkey's economy if it attacks Kurdish forces after a U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria. So, how seriously should Turkey treat the American president's comments, and what exactly does it all mean? Then, fresh data show a new bite to the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Afterwards, look at any major city around the world and they all have one thing in common: A shortage of affordable housing. Now, disruptors in the north of England are taking charge.