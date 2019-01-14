DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Taking stock of Turkey’s economy after new Trump threat

January 14, 2019

From the BBC World Service… President Trump has threatened to “devastate” Turkey’s economy if it attacks Kurdish forces after a U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria. So, how seriously should Turkey treat the American president’s comments, and what exactly does it all mean? Then, fresh data show a new bite to the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Afterwards, look at any major city  around the world and they all have one thing in common: A shortage of affordable housing. Now, disruptors in the north of England are taking charge. Today's show is sponsored by SignNow and Pitney Bowes.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.