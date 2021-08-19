Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Take an eye-opening look inside the sleep-deprived lives of overnight caregivers
Aug 19, 2021

Also on today's show, we look into how employers could be key players in the booster-shot initiative.

Segments From this episode

Booster shots may get a boost from employers

by Matt Levin
Aug 19, 2021
The boosters are recommended eight months after the second dose, and will be available starting Sept. 20.
A man gets vaccinated, per request of his employer, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Aug. 14, 2021 as parts of the country reinstate indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge.
EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images
"Through the Night"

Sacrifice and sleep deprivation: Inside the lives of overnight caregivers

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Aug 19, 2021
A new documentary explores the realities of nighttime child care and the families who rely on it.
A new documentary, "Through the Night," explores the realities of nighttime child care and the families who rely on it.
Courtesy Long Shot Factory
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
