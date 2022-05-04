Take a window-seat view into the unfriendly skies of the airline industry

The airline industry is attempting to soar over and through a minefield of obstacles, such as the pandemic, labor shortages and passengers being bad. In the middle of all this is Avelo Airlines, a new low-fare carrier that emerged during the pandemic – and is ready to expand. We sat down with Andrew Levy, founder, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines, about what it's like to navigate the industry's maze of challenges. The European Union has proposed a ban on Russian oil. Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the market's focus on the Fed.