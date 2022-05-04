Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Take a window-seat view into the unfriendly skies of the airline industry
May 4, 2022

Take a window-seat view into the unfriendly skies of the airline industry

The airline industry is attempting to soar over and through a minefield of obstacles, such as the pandemic, labor shortages and passengers being bad. In the middle of all this is Avelo Airlines, a new low-fare carrier that emerged during the pandemic – and is ready to expand. We sat down with Andrew Levy, founder, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines, about what it's like to navigate the industry's maze of challenges. The European Union has proposed a ban on Russian oil. Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the market's focus on the Fed.

Segments From this episode

One year after launching, a new airline expands as the industry faces headwinds

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
May 4, 2022
Starting any business is a big deal. Starting a business during a pandemic is bold, especially if that business is an airline.
Avelo Airlines takes off with its first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

