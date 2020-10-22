Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

A computer chip inside Huawei’s latest smartphone is getting lots of attention
Oct 22, 2020

A computer chip inside Huawei’s latest smartphone is getting lots of attention

The world's biggest chipmaker in Taiwan has recently had to stop selling chips to Huawei due to U.S. export restrictions. Post-Brexit trade talks start ... again. A new approach to package pickups.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
