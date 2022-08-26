T-Mobile, SpaceX team up on bringing cell service through satellites
T-Mobile and SpaceX are partnering to provide mobile service everywhere, using satellites to patch up coverage in areas where there are no cell towers. And, we take today's "Economic Pulse" by speaking with Pedro, an immigrant day laborer who organizes other workers to prevent wage theft and poor working conditions.
How day laborers are feeling the effects of inflation
Many day laborers are having difficulties paying bills because of rising prices and fewer work opportunities.
