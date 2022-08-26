My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

T-Mobile, SpaceX team up on bringing cell service through satellites
Aug 26, 2022

T-Mobile, SpaceX team up on bringing cell service through satellites

T-Mobile and SpaceX are partnering to provide mobile service everywhere, using satellites to patch up coverage in areas where there are no cell towers. And, we take today's "Economic Pulse" by speaking with Pedro, an immigrant day laborer who organizes other workers to prevent wage theft and poor working conditions.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

How day laborers are feeling the effects of inflation

by David Brancaccio , Jarrett Dang and Ariana Rosas
Aug 26, 2022
Many day laborers are having difficulties paying bills because of rising prices and fewer work opportunities.
Day laborers wait for offers of work outside the Don Bosco workers center in Port Chester, New York.
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
