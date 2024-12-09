Syria is getting a new regime, but not a new economy
The rebel group Hayat Tahrir al Sham is consolidating control and will inherit an economy devastated by brutal civil war.
The economy awaiting the Hayat Tahrir al Sham
The Assad family ruled Syria for more than half a century, and that dynasty has come to an end. Deposed president Beshar Al Assad has fled to Russia. Now, millions of Syrians are experiencing poverty and private-sector investment may be weary. The BBC’s Katie Silver reports.
China's economy before the next Trump admin
China is reading the writing on the wall — or in the Tweet — and is preparing for a possible trade war with the U.S. and tariffs threatened by President-elect Donald Trump. We’ll dig in.
A global update on bad actors in cryptocurrency
Economic sanctions, as well as frauds and scams, tend to drive illicit crypto activity in the countries where it's most prevalent.
