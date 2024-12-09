Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Syria is getting a new regime, but not a new economy
Dec 9, 2024

Syria is getting a new regime, but not a new economy

Aref Tammawi/AFP via Getty Images
The rebel group Hayat Tahrir al Sham is consolidating control and will inherit an economy devastated by brutal civil war.

Segments From this episode

The economy awaiting the Hayat Tahrir al Sham

The Assad family ruled Syria for more than half a century, and that dynasty has come to an end. Deposed president Beshar Al Assad has fled to Russia. Now, millions of Syrians are experiencing poverty and private-sector investment may be weary. The BBC’s Katie Silver reports.

China's economy before the next Trump admin

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

China is reading the writing on the wall — or in the Tweet — and is preparing for a possible trade war with the U.S. and tariffs threatened by President-elect Donald Trump. We’ll dig in.

A global update on bad actors in cryptocurrency

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 9, 2024
Economic sanctions, as well as frauds and scams, tend to drive illicit crypto activity in the countries where it's most prevalent.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

