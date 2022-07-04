Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Supreme Court ruling sparks questions about tribal sovereignty, commerce
Jul 4, 2022

Supreme Court ruling sparks questions about tribal sovereignty, commerce

A Supreme Court ruling last week has caused confusion about states' authority and non-Native businesses on tribal lands, with some saying the ruling ultimately threatens tribal sovereignty. The Bureau of Economic Analysis has data that shows a decline in consumer spending, thanks to inflation. The Brexit discussion has been rekindled due to cost-of-living struggles in the U.K.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

