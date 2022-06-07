Supreme Court draws a small line on forced arbitration
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Supreme Court ruled on a case Monday that could have an effect on how employers utilize forced arbitration. The ruling: Southwest Airlines couldn't make a baggage handler resolve her complaint about unpaid overtime leave within the confines of private arbitration ... she's able to sue them in court. The Bureau of Land Management is attempting to address overstays and people living on public lands as a result of the housing crisis.
Segments From this episode
Housing crisis pushes more people to camp on public lands
Officials who help oversee public lands say they are seeing a lot more families living in these spaces.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director