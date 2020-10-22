Oct 22, 2020
If money talks, Americans are screaming this election cycle
The Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been a huge motivator for donations to Democrats. Plus, how do political campaigns spend all of that money coming in? And, the end of streaming service Quibi.
Segments From this episode
Republican push to confirm Supreme Court justice creates fundraising windfall for Democrats
For the first time in decades, one strategist says, the Supreme Court has been a bigger motivator for Democrats than for Republicans.
Money is still flooding into the campaigns. But how to spend it?
In the final run-up to Election Day, campaigns, parties and outside groups are rushing to spend unprecedented cash on hand.
Quibi's shutdown shows just how hard it is to break into streaming right now
The money backing Quibi was there, but it was terrible timing to launch a mobile-first video streaming product.
