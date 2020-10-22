Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
If money talks, Americans are screaming this election cycle
Oct 22, 2020

If money talks, Americans are screaming this election cycle

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been a huge motivator for donations to Democrats. Plus, how do political campaigns spend all of that money coming in? And, the end of streaming service Quibi.

Segments From this episode

Elections 2020

Republican push to confirm Supreme Court justice creates fundraising windfall for Democrats

by Samantha Fields
Oct 22, 2020
For the first time in decades, one strategist says, the Supreme Court has been a bigger motivator for Democrats than for Republicans.
Between July and September, Democrats raised $1.5 billion through ActBlue, more than twice the amount Republicans raised through their fundraising site, WinRed.
Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Elections 2020

Money is still flooding into the campaigns. But how to spend it?

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 22, 2020
In the final run-up to Election Day, campaigns, parties and outside groups are rushing to spend unprecedented cash on hand.
Television screens air the first presidential debate at a sports bar on Sept. 29, in Washington, D.C.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Quibi's shutdown shows just how hard it is to break into streaming right now

by Molly Wood
Oct 22, 2020
The money backing Quibi was there, but it was terrible timing to launch a mobile-first video streaming product.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2 Drake, JAY-Z

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Are businesses automating at a faster rate thanks to COVID-19?
COVID-19
Are businesses automating at a faster rate thanks to COVID-19?
New Baltimore development raises questions about what progress really means
New Baltimore development raises questions about what progress really means
"You work twice as hard to make half as much”
COVID-19
"You work twice as hard to make half as much”
Customers want it now, and some apps are catering to those desires
COVID-19
Customers want it now, and some apps are catering to those desires