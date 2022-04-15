Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Supply chain problems, inflation force the advertising world to rethink messaging
Apr 15, 2022

Supply chain problems, inflation force the advertising world to rethink messaging

How do you advertise things that either might not be available or just cost too much now? That's the question for brands everywhere as they wrestle with a constantly locked supply chain and rising inflation. For some insight into this, we talked to Jeanine Poggi, editor at Ad Age. President Biden is nominating Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator.

How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Apr 15, 2022
What's the message for brands when the stuff they're selling is either not available or more expensive?
Some brands are shifting away from product-focused advertising as supply chain issues make it harder to get goods.
Getty Images
