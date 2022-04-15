Supply chain problems, inflation force the advertising world to rethink messaging
How do you advertise things that either might not be available or just cost too much now? That's the question for brands everywhere as they wrestle with a constantly locked supply chain and rising inflation. For some insight into this, we talked to Jeanine Poggi, editor at Ad Age. President Biden is nominating Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator.
Segments From this episode
How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising
What's the message for brands when the stuff they're selling is either not available or more expensive?
