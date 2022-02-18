Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily



Supply chain problems could table Presidents Day weekend furniture sales
Feb 18, 2022

Supply chain problems could table Presidents Day weekend furniture sales

Also today: Christopher Low helps us wade through what the markets have to tell us today. The BBC reports on the use of "smart water" (not the drinking kind) as a tool against waste crimes.

Segments From this episode

Don't expect the usual furniture sale deals this Presidents' Day weekend

by Savannah Maher
Feb 18, 2022
You can thank our old pal, the supply chain.
The usual Presidents' Day sales at furniture stores could be curbed because of supply chain issues.
moodboard / Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

