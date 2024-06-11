Jobs IRLA Warmer WorldShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Supply chain drama … again
Jun 11, 2024

Supply chain drama … again

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
We’re heading into another summer with the specter of serious supply chain disruptions.

A strike threat escalates

by Nova Safo

The union representing dockworkers at ports on the East and Gulf Coasts has called off negotiations with shipping companies, because the union says those companies are trying to replace workers with automation.

Report shows why some kids are struggling at school

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 11, 2024
The economic life of a child at home has a direct relationship to how things go at school, per the Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
"Kids are not entering the classroom with their basic needs met," said Leslie Boissiere of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. "As a result of that, their academic achievement is suffering."
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The case for reining in the perks of corporate bankruptcy

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Jun 11, 2024
Melissa Jacoby's new book argues that Chapter 11 has become a catch-all for corporations to get out of troubles beyond their debts.
FuzzMartin/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

