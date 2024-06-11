Supply chain drama … again
We’re heading into another summer with the specter of serious supply chain disruptions.
A strike threat escalates
The union representing dockworkers at ports on the East and Gulf Coasts has called off negotiations with shipping companies, because the union says those companies are trying to replace workers with automation.
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
The economic life of a child at home has a direct relationship to how things go at school, per the Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The case for reining in the perks of corporate bankruptcy
Melissa Jacoby's new book argues that Chapter 11 has become a catch-all for corporations to get out of troubles beyond their debts.
