Apr 21, 2021
Top soccer clubs call game on the European Super League
From the BBC World Service: After outrage from fans, politicians and former players, English clubs have withdrawn from a JPMorgan Chase-backed breakaway league. Some other European clubs now say they won't take part either. Also, in the Philippines, a community food bank resumes operations, a day after volunteer safety worries. And Denmark’s “coronapas” is now mandatory in bars, restaurants and stadiums.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director