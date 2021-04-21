The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Top soccer clubs call game on the European Super League
Apr 21, 2021

Top soccer clubs call game on the European Super League

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: After outrage from fans, politicians and former players, English clubs have withdrawn from a JPMorgan Chase-backed breakaway league. Some other European clubs now say they won't take part either. Also, in the Philippines, a community food bank resumes operations, a day after volunteer safety worries. And Denmark’s “coronapas” is now mandatory in bars, restaurants and stadiums.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Are we headed for a Roaring '20s economy?
Are we headed for a Roaring '20s economy?
CDC: Vacant middle seats on flights reduce COVID exposure risk
COVID-19
CDC: Vacant middle seats on flights reduce COVID exposure risk
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline
Apple expected to put iPads back in the spotlight
Apple expected to put iPads back in the spotlight