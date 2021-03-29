The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Wait continues on clearing the Suez Canal traffic jam
Mar 29, 2021

Wait continues on clearing the Suez Canal traffic jam

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Even after the stuck container ship is freed, it's going to take some time for the hundreds of ships backed up in the canal to get through. Among the freight that's currently delayed is coffee for Europe. Plus, financial companies in Japan and Switzerland warn of significant losses after one U.S. hedge fund's major share sale.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How recipients will spend COVID relief payments depends on their income
COVID-19
How recipients will spend COVID relief payments depends on their income
For people without internet service, getting a vaccination appointment can be difficult
COVID-19
For people without internet service, getting a vaccination appointment can be difficult

Thanks for supporting our kids’ podcast!
You’re funding financial education for the
next generation.

LEARN MORE
At this Detroit framing shop, demand is outstripping supply
Micro businesses and the pandemic
At this Detroit framing shop, demand is outstripping supply