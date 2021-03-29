Mar 29, 2021
Wait continues on clearing the Suez Canal traffic jam
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Even after the stuck container ship is freed, it's going to take some time for the hundreds of ships backed up in the canal to get through. Among the freight that's currently delayed is coffee for Europe. Plus, financial companies in Japan and Switzerland warn of significant losses after one U.S. hedge fund's major share sale.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thanks for supporting our kids’ podcast!
You’re funding financial education for the
next generation.