Debt relief for some student loan borrowers

Fed policymakers agree we're in for a sharp spike in economic growth. But Chair Jerome Powell is still cautious in his messaging.

"What he stressed was that while the economy is growing faster than anybody thought possible this year, there are still chunks that are not functioning at all, particularly leisure and hospitality," Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said of Powell. Low said that Powell also stressed very high unemployment rates continue for communities of color. The Fed is taking inequity "quite seriously," Low said, and these rates indicate that the economy is nowhere near full employment.