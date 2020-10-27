Oct 27, 2020
How student loan debt can perpetuate economic inequality
Data shows the wealth of Black families continues to lag across generations and the burden of student loan debt is a key part of this. And, the new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is set to begin work today.
The major economic cases coming up for the Supreme Court include those regarding the Affordable Care Act and census
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Student loan debt adds to racial wealth disparities, research finds
The costs for Black borrowers to pursue a college have been growing exponentially.
