Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How student loan debt can perpetuate economic inequality
Oct 27, 2020

How student loan debt can perpetuate economic inequality

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Data shows the wealth of Black families continues to lag across generations and the burden of student loan debt is a key part of this. And, the new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is set to begin work today.

Segments From this episode

The major economic cases coming up for the Supreme Court include those regarding the Affordable Care Act and census

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Reimagining the Economy

Student loan debt adds to racial wealth disparities, research finds

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Oct 27, 2020
The costs for Black borrowers to pursue a college have been growing exponentially.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Flim Aphex Twin

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
Gig companies throw lots of cash -- and tech -- at California ballot measure
Elections 2020
Gig companies throw lots of cash -- and tech -- at California ballot measure
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?
COVID-19
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?