Striking South Korean doctors threatened with arrest
Feb 29, 2024

Striking South Korean doctors threatened with arrest

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: South Korea says it will ban doctors from ever practicing again if they don't return to work.

