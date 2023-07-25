AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Strikes continue over judicial reform in Israel
Jul 25, 2023

Amir Levy/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A general strike has been threatened in Israel over judicial changes that will restrict the Supreme Court's powers to challenge the government. Today doctors take industrial action. We hear from the protestors and one of the country's big business groups. Plus, an eye-opening story — why is the founder of ChatGPT scanning eyeballs? And will one of the world's top soccer stars, Kylian Mbappé, head to Saudi Arabia for more than $300 million?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

