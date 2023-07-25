Strikes continue over judicial reform in Israel

From the BBC World Service: A general strike has been threatened in Israel over judicial changes that will restrict the Supreme Court's powers to challenge the government. Today doctors take industrial action. We hear from the protestors and one of the country's big business groups. Plus, an eye-opening story — why is the founder of ChatGPT scanning eyeballs? And will one of the world's top soccer stars, Kylian Mbappé, head to Saudi Arabia for more than $300 million?