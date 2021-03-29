Mar 29, 2021
Tracing a stock market sell-off back to one hedge fund
Block trades from Archegos Capital Management, a large hedge fund in the U.S., are reportedly at the center of selling pressure on certain stocks. Plus, a bill to extend the time frame for PPP loan applications passes the Senate. And, critics of the new Georgia law that overhauls state election rules call on major corporations to speak out.
Stock market sell-off reportedly sparked by hedge fund's large sales
The BBC's Dominic O'Connell explains.
PPP loan deadline extension would help banks process more applications
The latest loans have moved more slowly than the previous round, due in part to additional compliance checks to prevent fraud.
What responsibility do corporations have to weigh in on voting rights?
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a bill into law that overhauls the state’s election rules and restricts voting in a number of ways.
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
