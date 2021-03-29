The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Tracing a stock market sell-off back to one hedge fund
Mar 29, 2021

Tracing a stock market sell-off back to one hedge fund

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Block trades from Archegos Capital Management, a large hedge fund in the U.S., are reportedly at the center of selling pressure on certain stocks. Plus, a bill to extend the time frame for PPP loan applications passes the Senate. And, critics of the new Georgia law that overhauls state election rules call on major corporations to speak out.

Segments From this episode

Stock market sell-off reportedly sparked by hedge fund's large sales

The BBC's Dominic O'Connell explains.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

PPP loan deadline extension would help banks process more applications

by Justin Ho
Mar 29, 2021
The latest loans have moved more slowly than the previous round, due in part to additional compliance checks to prevent fraud.
Larger companies initially took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to offer forgivable loans to smaller businesses.
Kameleon007 via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What responsibility do corporations have to weigh in on voting rights?

by Marielle Segarra
Mar 29, 2021
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a bill into law that overhauls the state’s election rules and restricts voting in a number of ways.
Activists are asking corporations in Georgia like Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and Home Depot to speak out against a new law that overhauls state election rules.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Degrees of Light Taylor McFerrin

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How recipients will spend COVID relief payments depends on their income
COVID-19
How recipients will spend COVID relief payments depends on their income
For people without internet service, getting a vaccination appointment can be difficult
COVID-19
For people without internet service, getting a vaccination appointment can be difficult

Thanks for supporting our kids’ podcast!
You’re funding financial education for the
next generation.

LEARN MORE
At this Detroit framing shop, demand is outstripping supply
Micro businesses and the pandemic
At this Detroit framing shop, demand is outstripping supply