The stock market is looking up today for a change
Oct 29, 2020

The stock market is looking up today for a change

Plus, warnings of a ransomware assault that threatens U.S. health care. And, how one county in the swing state of Pennsylvania has tried to beef up its election system to deal with the influx of mail-in ballots.

U.S. stock index futures up early Thursday morning after three days of sharp drops

The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
Federal authorities are warning of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat against American hospitals

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Business of Voting

Why this swing-state county is investing over $1 million in its voting infrastructure

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Daniel Shin
Oct 29, 2020
Pennsylvania elections official Kenneth Lawrence says Montgomery County is gearing up for a deluge of mail-in ballots, and there won't be a final result on election night.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
