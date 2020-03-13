Featured Now CoronavirusEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

No evidence of job market downturn — yet

Mar 13, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,385 Episodes
Marketplace 4,056 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,763 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 38 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
No evidence of job market downturn — yet
Mar 13, 2020

No evidence of job market downturn — yet

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stock markets are up enough to get your attention. In some job fields, companies are actually trying to hire more right now. Health insurance and the question of a public good during the time of COVID-19.

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

COVID-19 wreaks economic havoc, spurs health care hiring

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 13, 2020
Job websites have reported a spike in postings, from epidemiologist to registered nurse to data scientist.
Glassdoor reports that there's been a rise in demand for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

Is health care a "private good" or a "public good" during a pandemic?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin Mar 13, 2020
Dan Mendelson, founder of healthcare advisory consultancy Avalere Health, argues that healthcare is a legitimate public good in times of pandemics.
A sign directing visitors to the fever clinic is pictured at the entrance to the Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia.
Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Ride With It - Instrumental J Dilla

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE