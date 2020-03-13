Mar 13, 2020
No evidence of job market downturn — yet
Stock markets are up enough to get your attention. In some job fields, companies are actually trying to hire more right now. Health insurance and the question of a public good during the time of COVID-19.
COVID-19 wreaks economic havoc, spurs health care hiring
Job websites have reported a spike in postings, from epidemiologist to registered nurse to data scientist.
COVID-19
Is health care a "private good" or a "public good" during a pandemic?
Dan Mendelson, founder of healthcare advisory consultancy Avalere Health, argues that healthcare is a legitimate public good in times of pandemics.
