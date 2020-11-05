Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

What’s with the booming market after Election Day?
Nov 5, 2020

What’s with the booming market after Election Day?

Today we know more about the election results, but we still don't know everything. So why has the stock market been running so strong? Plus, a CEO tax initiative in San Francisco. And, what it costs you when you worry.

Segments From this episode

With more election results in, investors are saying they can take on more risk

U.S. stock indices have been running strong since Election Day. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
San Francisco voters approve several ballot initiatives to restructure taxes, with an eye toward reducing the city's wealth gap

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
COVID-19

Worrying comes with costs

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 5, 2020
But worrying also comes with a few benefits.
A woman turns away in frustration after arguing with a Trump supporter at a pro-police rally in June in Torrance, California.
David McNew/Getty Image
