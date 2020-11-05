Nov 5, 2020
What’s with the booming market after Election Day?
Today we know more about the election results, but we still don't know everything. So why has the stock market been running so strong? Plus, a CEO tax initiative in San Francisco. And, what it costs you when you worry.
Segments From this episode
With more election results in, investors are saying they can take on more risk
U.S. stock indices have been running strong since Election Day. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
San Francisco voters approve several ballot initiatives to restructure taxes, with an eye toward reducing the city's wealth gap
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Worrying comes with costs
But worrying also comes with a few benefits.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director