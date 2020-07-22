Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Why are stock markets reaching pre-pandemic highs?
Jul 22, 2020

Markets are recovering even though data shows no signs of COVID-19 slowing in the U.S. A billion dollar lawsuit over a dam collapse in Brazil is being lodged in the U.K. Book publishing faces pandemic and diversity challenges.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
