Nov 3, 2020
Stock markets start Election Day running strong
With all of the uncertainty of the 2020 elections, why buy stock today? Plus, car and truck sales trending up. And, depending on election results, what might happen with economic policy during the rest of this year.
There's a couple of theories about why markets are up so far today
And markets had a good day, Monday, too. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, says that what the market is showing is that "it's confident that tonight, or certainly by tomorrow, there will be a clear winner, and it's not as worried about a contested or prolonged decision-making time in this election as it might have been previously."
What's been driving strong auto sales?
Automakers are still trying to meet demand after production dropped in the early days of the pandemic.
How the election will shape economic policy before inauguration
Analysts predict the outcome of the election will play a key role in what legislation makes it through the legislative process before the end of this year.
