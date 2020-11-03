Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

ABOUT SHOW
Stock markets start Election Day running strong
Nov 3, 2020

Stock markets start Election Day running strong

With all of the uncertainty of the 2020 elections, why buy stock today? Plus, car and truck sales trending up. And, depending on election results, what might happen with economic policy during the rest of this year.

Segments From this episode

There's a couple of theories about why markets are up so far today

And markets had a good day, Monday, too. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, says that what the market is showing is that "it's confident that tonight, or certainly by tomorrow, there will be a clear winner, and it's not as worried about a contested or prolonged decision-making time in this election as it might have been previously."
COVID-19

What's been driving strong auto sales?

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 3, 2020
Automakers are still trying to meet demand after production dropped in the early days of the pandemic.
People look to buy a car at a dealership in New Jersey shortly after it reopened in May.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Elections 2020

How the election will shape economic policy before inauguration

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 3, 2020
Analysts predict the outcome of the election will play a key role in what legislation makes it through the legislative process before the end of this year.
Election results could determine how much legislation is passed between now and the end of the year.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
