How the stock market seems vaccinated against the virus
Nov 25, 2020

Plus, a rule proposal from the SEC to let tech companies pay their workers in part with company equity. And, checking in with Pennsylvania about how it's approaching the challenge of distributing COVID vaccines once they arrive.

The market is up on a lot of assumptions about the presidential transition, Biden presidency and vaccine rollouts

"All of those things were points of concern when you look back to three weeks ago, and all of them seem to have had news coming out that leads to confidence in the future of business in the United States. That bolsters market prices," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors.
SEC proposes pilot program for tech companies to pay gig workers in part with company shares

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Fast-Track Vaccines

How Pennsylvania plans to handle COVID vaccine distribution

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Nov 25, 2020
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says she's confident in the state's plan for rolling out vaccines.
Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s secretary of health and president of Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, is "very confident" in the state's vaccine plan, but says it will need more funding.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Tired of Fighting Menahan Street Band

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
