Nov 25, 2020
How the stock market seems vaccinated against the virus
Plus, a rule proposal from the SEC to let tech companies pay their workers in part with company equity. And, checking in with Pennsylvania about how it's approaching the challenge of distributing COVID vaccines once they arrive.
The market is up on a lot of assumptions about the presidential transition, Biden presidency and vaccine rollouts
"All of those things were points of concern when you look back to three weeks ago, and all of them seem to have had news coming out that leads to confidence in the future of business in the United States. That bolsters market prices," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors.
How Pennsylvania plans to handle COVID vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says she's confident in the state's plan for rolling out vaccines.
