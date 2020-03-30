Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Mar 30, 2020

Getting federal aid to small businesses

The COVID-19 relief bill signed into law last week sets aside more than $350 billion for loans to small businesses. How are convenience stores faring? Egg and orange juice prices soar.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

As Americans shift breakfast to home, wholesale egg and orange juice prices soar

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 30, 2020
Staying home is making Americans cook breakfast at home. Demand for eggs and other breakfast staples is pushing prices up for retailers.
Egg prices are up as consumer habits change during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Gas stations depend on getting customers inside. Is that a problem right now?

by Scott Tong Mar 30, 2020
The U.S. has 150,000 convenience stores — and most are connected to gas pumps.
Some health experts question the safety of small convenience stores during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Joshua Lott/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Trip Still Corners

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
