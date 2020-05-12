May 12, 2020
An update on your stimulus money
Still waiting for stimulus money? The deadline for people to get their direct deposit bank information to the IRS is Wednesday. Optimism among small business owners is down. Frugality is becoming more ingrained in the culture.
Stories From this episode
Still waiting for your stimulus money? The deadline for direct deposit information is Wednesday.
About 20 million Americans are still waiting.
How the COVID-19 economy is changing Americans' spending habits
Post-lockdown spending sprees are looking a lot less likely.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow