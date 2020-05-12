COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

An update on your stimulus money
May 12, 2020

An update on your stimulus money

Still waiting for stimulus money? The deadline for people to get their direct deposit bank information to the IRS is Wednesday. Optimism among small business owners is down. Frugality is becoming more ingrained in the culture.

COVID-19

Still waiting for your stimulus money? The deadline for direct deposit information is Wednesday.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 12, 2020
About 20 million Americans are still waiting.
Some paper checks have already gone out, the IRS says, but others could take until June or July.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
COVID-19

How the COVID-19 economy is changing Americans' spending habits

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Erika Soderstrom
May 11, 2020
Post-lockdown spending sprees are looking a lot less likely.
Americans won't be racing out to spend money as lockdown restrictions ease, early indicators suggest.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Hit 'Em Up - Album Version (Edited) 2Pac

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
