The status of new stimulus checks

President Joe Biden is apparently backing a compromise in the Senate that makes fewer people eligible for $1,400 dollar relief checks. Plus, just how high weekly unemployment claims have been throughout the pandemic. And, a push for the Biden administration to decriminalize sex work — an industry transformed by the pandemic — as part of its criminal justice reform.
Senate compromise on stimulus payments would set lower income caps for eligibility
Individuals making more than $80,000 a year, or couples earning more than $160,000, would not get a payment. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
After nearly a year, weekly unemployment claims remain high
These persistently high jobless claims indicate a lot of labor market volatility.
COVID transformed the sex work industry, but not the laws governing it
Some argue that legislation passed to prevent online sex trafficking is blocking a range of consensual transactions.
