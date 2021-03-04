The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The status of new stimulus checks
Mar 4, 2021

The status of new stimulus checks

Download
President Joe Biden is apparently backing a compromise in the Senate that makes fewer people eligible for $1,400 dollar relief checks. Plus, just how high weekly unemployment claims have been throughout the pandemic. And, a push for the Biden administration to decriminalize sex work — an industry transformed by the pandemic — as part of its criminal justice reform.

Segments From this episode

Senate compromise on stimulus payments would set lower income caps for eligibility

Individuals making more than $80,000 a year, or couples earning more than $160,000, would not get a payment. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID & Unemployment

After nearly a year, weekly unemployment claims remain high

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 4, 2021
These persistently high jobless claims indicate a lot of labor market volatility.
Every week since the pandemic shutdowns started in March 2020, there have been more new unemployment claims filed than in any single week during the Great Recession.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID transformed the sex work industry, but not the laws governing it

by Erika Beras
Mar 4, 2021
Some argue that legislation passed to prevent online sex trafficking is blocking a range of consensual transactions.
"Sex work was among a kind of array of jobs that are incredibly vulnerable and precarious, like in the gig economy where you’re not protected," said Mireille Miller-Young, a feminist studies professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Pictured: Activists and sex workers participate in a protest in Miami Beach, Florida.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ocean Voices Jean Thiel

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
