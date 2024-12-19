Sticky inflation means the cost of borrowing could stay higher
A week to puzzle economists
Stock and bond markets took unnerving tumbles yesterday when the Federal Reserve Chair suggested there won’t be as many interest rate cuts next year. The S&P fell 3% and the Dow fell more than 1,100 points. Plus, we could get a partial federal government shutdown by the end of the week. To discuss, we’ll consult with Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.
Some Amazon workers go on strike
It’s just six days to Christmas Day and the first night of Hanukkah. In the lead-up to the holidays, Amazon workers — represented by the Teamsters union — are on strike today at several facilities around the country. It’s about getting contract talks going.
A picture of the merch economy
Higher ticket prices for live music performances have left fans with less money to spend on merchandise, like t-shirts, keychains and hoodies. What does that mean for the smaller artists who depend on the sale of merchandise to support a living? The BBC’s Will Chalk reports.