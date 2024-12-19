Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Sticky inflation means the cost of borrowing could stay higher
Dec 19, 2024

Sticky inflation means the cost of borrowing could stay higher

David Dee Delgado/AFP via Getty Images
Yesterday, stocks and bonds fell on news of fewer anticipated rate cuts by the Fed next year.

A week to puzzle economists

by David Brancaccio

Stock and bond markets took unnerving tumbles yesterday when the Federal Reserve Chair suggested there won’t be as many interest rate cuts next year. The S&P fell 3% and the Dow fell more than 1,100 points. Plus, we could get a partial federal government shutdown by the end of the week. To discuss, we’ll consult with Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.

Some Amazon workers go on strike

by Nova Safo

It’s just six days to Christmas Day and the first night of Hanukkah. In the lead-up to the holidays, Amazon workers — represented by the Teamsters union — are on strike today at several facilities around the country. It’s about getting contract talks going.

A picture of the merch economy

Higher ticket prices for live music performances have left fans with less money to spend on merchandise, like t-shirts, keychains and hoodies. What does that mean for the smaller artists who depend on the sale of merchandise to support a living? The BBC’s Will Chalk reports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

