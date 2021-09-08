Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Steel and coal defined Pittsburgh’s economic identity. Now it might be tech’s time.
Sep 8, 2021

Also today: The FDA is on the cusp of determining which e-cigarettes could remain on the market. Susan Schmidt is our guest today for markets and economy discussion.

Could the Steel City become a silicon city? A look at a post 9/11 Pennsylvania

by Nova Safo , David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Sep 8, 2021
This weekend marks 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. We check in on Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed in a field. Marketplace's Nova Safo joins us from Pittsburgh.
 In Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood, which used to be majority Black, longtime businesses mix with newcomers popping up amid redevelopment spurred by tech industry growth.
Nova Safo / Marketplace
FDA nears deadline to decide the fate of vapes

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 8, 2021
The regulator will decide whether e-cigarettes products, including those from major brands like Juul and Vuse, can stay on the market.
Vaping and e-cigarette products are displayed in a store on Dec. 19, 2019 in New York City. The FDA is closing in on making possible vaping restrictions.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

