Steel and coal defined Pittsburgh’s economic identity. Now it might be tech’s time.
Also today: The FDA is on the cusp of determining which e-cigarettes could remain on the market. Susan Schmidt is our guest today for markets and economy discussion.
Segments From this episode
Could the Steel City become a silicon city? A look at a post 9/11 Pennsylvania
This weekend marks 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. We check in on Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed in a field. Marketplace's Nova Safo joins us from Pittsburgh.
FDA nears deadline to decide the fate of vapes
The regulator will decide whether e-cigarettes products, including those from major brands like Juul and Vuse, can stay on the market.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director