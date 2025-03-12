COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Steel and aluminum and so much more
Mar 12, 2025

Steel and aluminum and so much more

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Elevator parts, beer cans, gym equipment — these are just a few of the hundreds of goods now subject to 25% tariffs.

Segments From this episode

A whole host of metal items may get pricier

by Nova Safo

President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs apply just not just to steel and aluminum, but lots of things made from those metals. The tariffs are coming amid concerns trade policy could cause a recession.

How markets are reacting to *gestures at everything*

Tariffs. Market uncertainty. And some positive news on the inflation front. There’s a lot of economic data — and anxiety — to parse through at the moment. Let’s talk about it all with Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources.

Solar power is on a tear, even as President Trump looks to quell green energy growth

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 12, 2025
A new report from the trade group Solar Energy Industries Association says that in 2024, two-thirds of new energy made in the U.S. came from solar panels.
"[Solar power] is too cheap, too prevalent and too available for utilities to not want it and consumers to not choose," said Rob Gramlich of Grid Strategies.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

