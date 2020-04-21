COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

The states relaxing COVID-19 restrictions
Apr 21, 2020

The states relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Crude oil is nearly free for the taking. We explain why. Some states are going ahead and reopening parts of their economies, even though large-scale testing for this COVID-19 virus still isn’t available.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

For the self-employed, a confusing path to benefits as they lose income to COVID-19

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 21, 2020
Independent contractors, freelancers, sole proprietors and others look to federal and state programs for help.
Self-employed workers are eligible for new federal pandemic unemployment benefits, but some have not yet been able to apply.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ghost Duet Louie Zong

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
