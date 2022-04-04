Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Starbucks suspends stock buybacks
Apr 4, 2022

Starbucks suspends stock buybacks

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz is returning to the company. He says a pause on repurchasing shares will give the company more room to invest in staff and stores. Plus, an effort by the Biden administration to bring more production of batteries for electric vehicles to the U.S. And, Amazon, Apple, CVS, General Motors, Kellogg’s and Starbucks are among the household brands that have come out against anti-LGBTQ laws in various states. We look at the business backlash to laws like the one Texas recently instituted, which orders the state to investigate parents for child abuse if their kids receive gender-affirming health care.

Segments From this episode

With Howard Schultz leading Starbucks again, the coffee chain is suspending stock buybacks

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.

by Matt Levin
Apr 4, 2022
The White House invoked the Defense Production Act to foot the bill for mining feasibility studies.
Key parts of electric vehicle batteries utilize nickel and cobalt, which typically come from Russia, China and other countries. Biden now wants to boost domestic supplies of the minerals.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Businesses are speaking out against anti-LGBTQ laws

by Amy Scott
Apr 4, 2022
More than 220 companies have signed a letter denouncing laws like Texas' anti-trans law and Florida's "Don't Say Gay" legislation.
Amazon, Apple, CVS, General Motors, Kellogg’s and Starbucks are among the household brands that have come out against anti-LGBTQ laws in various states.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Reality. chromonicci

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

