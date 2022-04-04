Starbucks suspends stock buybacks
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz is returning to the company. He says a pause on repurchasing shares will give the company more room to invest in staff and stores. Plus, an effort by the Biden administration to bring more production of batteries for electric vehicles to the U.S. And, Amazon, Apple, CVS, General Motors, Kellogg’s and Starbucks are among the household brands that have come out against anti-LGBTQ laws in various states. We look at the business backlash to laws like the one Texas recently instituted, which orders the state to investigate parents for child abuse if their kids receive gender-affirming health care.
Segments From this episode
With Howard Schultz leading Starbucks again, the coffee chain is suspending stock buybacks
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
The White House invoked the Defense Production Act to foot the bill for mining feasibility studies.
Businesses are speaking out against anti-LGBTQ laws
More than 220 companies have signed a letter denouncing laws like Texas' anti-trans law and Florida's "Don't Say Gay" legislation.
