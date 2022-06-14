Sri Lanka’s public sector gets a three-day weekend to fight fuel crisis
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lanka asks most state employees to take a long weekend for the next three months - and grow food in their spare time. Australia warns people to brace for an electricity shortage during an unusually cold winter. And The Gambia's mostly female oyster harvesters are seeing their livelihood affected by a changing climate.
