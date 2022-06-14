Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Sri Lanka’s public sector gets a three-day weekend to fight fuel crisis
Jun 14, 2022

Sri Lanka’s public sector gets a three-day weekend to fight fuel crisis

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lanka asks most state employees to take a long weekend for the next three months - and grow food in their spare time. Australia warns people to brace for an electricity shortage during an unusually cold winter. And The Gambia's mostly female oyster harvesters are seeing their livelihood affected by a changing climate.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:29 AM PDT
8:18
2:31 AM PDT
9:33
2:40 AM PDT
1:50
5:39 PM PDT
14:10
4:29 PM PDT
27:34
Jun 9, 2022
37:05
3:00 AM PDT
3:02
Congress takes a step toward changing the firearm-purchasing process
Marketplace Morning Report
Congress takes a step toward changing the firearm-purchasing process
Black and Latino workers see biggest wage gains from union membership
Black and Latino workers see biggest wage gains from union membership
Port congestion is easing. But supply chain congestion isn't going away soon.
Port congestion is easing. But supply chain congestion isn't going away soon.
Russia’s tech workers leave the country, but the stain of the war follows
Marketplace Tech
Russia’s tech workers leave the country, but the stain of the war follows