Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Sri Lanka’s president is stepping down. Will that derail IMF negotiations?
Jul 11, 2022

Sri Lanka’s president is stepping down. Will that derail IMF negotiations?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lanka's president has fled the country and confirmed he'll leave his post. Economists say any delay to its debt negotiations could plunge the country further into uncertainty. Ten days of annual summer maintenance work has begun on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany. But there are fears that gas flows won't return after the scheduled outage. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
8:16
2:30 AM PDT
9:03
2:49 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 8, 2022
16:49
Jul 8, 2022
27:35
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 5, 2022
26:25
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion after calling off Twitter deal
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion after calling off Twitter deal
A lack of affordable child care is keeping women out of the workforce
A lack of affordable child care is keeping women out of the workforce
Decline in involuntary part-time work shows the labor market is still robust
Decline in involuntary part-time work shows the labor market is still robust
Does the possibility of recession make employers reluctant to lay people off?
I've Always Wondered ...
Does the possibility of recession make employers reluctant to lay people off?