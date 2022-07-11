Sri Lanka’s president is stepping down. Will that derail IMF negotiations?
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lanka's president has fled the country and confirmed he'll leave his post. Economists say any delay to its debt negotiations could plunge the country further into uncertainty. Ten days of annual summer maintenance work has begun on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany. But there are fears that gas flows won't return after the scheduled outage.
