Sri Lanka’s president has fled. Protesters don’t like his replacement.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Thousands of Sri Lankans have tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe after he became interim president of the country. Russian and Ukrainian delegations are in Turkey to discuss ways to get millions of tons of grain exported from Ukraine. We hear how Nigeria is working to plant more coconuts in an effort to cut its reliance on imports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director