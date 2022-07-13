Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Sri Lanka’s president has fled. Protesters don’t like his replacement.
Jul 13, 2022

Sri Lanka’s president has fled. Protesters don’t like his replacement.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Thousands of Sri Lankans have tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe after he became interim president of the country. Russian and Ukrainian delegations are in Turkey to discuss ways to get millions of tons of grain exported from Ukraine. We hear how Nigeria is working to plant more coconuts in an effort to cut its reliance on imports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:18 AM PDT
7:51
2:30 AM PDT
10:04
2:52 AM PDT
1:50
4:25 PM PDT
29:16
4:02 PM PDT
30:25
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
New businesses pop up in rural areas despite recent financial hurdles
New businesses pop up in rural areas despite recent financial hurdles
Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money  
Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money  
Major credit bureaus are changing how they report unpaid medical bills
Major credit bureaus are changing how they report unpaid medical bills
Euro plunges to near-parity with U.S. dollar
Marketplace Morning Report
Euro plunges to near-parity with U.S. dollar