Sri Lanka’s five day bank holiday
Jun 29, 2023

Sri Lanka’s five day bank holiday

Sri Lankan bank note Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lanka has begun a five-day bank holiday to allow the crisis-hit nation breathing space to restructure $42 billion in domestic debt. China is set to double its capacity to generate renewable energy by 2025, hitting government targets five years ahead of schedule. Virgin Galactic is  launching its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight. The mission is scientific — with plans to collect biometric data and conduct tests. 

Correction

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

