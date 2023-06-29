Sri Lanka’s five day bank holiday

Right now, the next $50,000 in new donations are MATCHED, thanks to the Investors Challenge Fund. ⚡
From the BBC World Service… Sri Lanka has begun a five-day bank holiday to allow the crisis-hit nation breathing space to restructure $42bn in domestic debt. China is set to double its capacity to generate renewable energy by 2025, hitting government targets five years ahead of schedule. Virgin Galactic is launching its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight. The mission is scientific, with plans to collect biometric data and conduct tests.
