Sri Lanka’s embattled president heads to Singapore
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who still has not officially resigned, fled to the Maldives yesterday. Now he's going to Singapore – we look at the reasons why. There's been some progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia about getting Ukrainian grain out of the country and to hungry people around the world. A major new study suggests that people in the Arab world are losing faith in democracy's ability to deliver economic stability.
