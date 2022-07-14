Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Sri Lanka’s embattled president heads to Singapore
Jul 14, 2022

Sri Lanka’s embattled president heads to Singapore

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who still has not officially resigned, fled to the Maldives yesterday. Now he's going to Singapore – we look at the reasons why. There's been some progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia about getting Ukrainian grain out of the country and to hungry people around the world. A major new study suggests that people in the Arab world are losing faith in democracy's ability to deliver economic stability.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
7:34
2:30 AM PDT
9:13
7:42 AM PDT
1:50
5:49 PM PDT
16:39
4:29 PM PDT
27:44
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?