The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Sri Lanka’s electricity prices could soar by as much as 264%
Aug 10, 2022

Sri Lanka’s electricity prices could soar by as much as 264%

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Major electricity price hikes are adding pressure for people in Sri Lanka who are already struggling to afford the basics. The country has seen more anti-government protests amid an ongoing economic crisis. Plus, Germany plans to raise income tax thresholds and child benefits to try to help struggling households. And, how can you get deliveries if you don't have a formal address? The Gambia in west Africa is rolling out a new digital system.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PDT
9:01
2:31 AM PDT
6:53
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
4:46 PM PDT
35:16
4:26 PM PDT
26:44
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Getty Images helps historically Black colleges digitize and archive their photographs
Getty Images helps historically Black colleges digitize and archive their photographs
High home prices and rising interest rates mean there are lots more homes on the market
High home prices and rising interest rates mean there are lots more homes on the market
To boost diversity in clinical trials, NIH takes to the road to collect DNA from underrepresented groups
To boost diversity in clinical trials, NIH takes to the road to collect DNA from underrepresented groups
Waiting for another inflation report, with concern
Waiting for another inflation report, with concern