Sri Lanka’s electricity prices could soar by as much as 264%
From the BBC World Service: Major electricity price hikes are adding pressure for people in Sri Lanka who are already struggling to afford the basics. The country has seen more anti-government protests amid an ongoing economic crisis. Plus, Germany plans to raise income tax thresholds and child benefits to try to help struggling households. And, how can you get deliveries if you don't have a formal address? The Gambia in west Africa is rolling out a new digital system.
