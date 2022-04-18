Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Sri Lanka warns catastrophe looms without financial support to ease worst crisis in 70 years
Apr 18, 2022

From the BBC World Service: China's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter, but with strict lockdowns in place, optimism fades for Q2. Plus: Russia launched fresh attacks on cities across Ukraine Sunday into Monday as President Zelenskyy seeks financial support to rebuild once war ends. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will also begin talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan to ease shortages of food, fuel and medicines during the worst economic crisis in decades. 

