Sri Lanka warns catastrophe looms without financial support to ease worst crisis in 70 years
From the BBC World Service: China's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter, but with strict lockdowns in place, optimism fades for Q2. Plus: Russia launched fresh attacks on cities across Ukraine Sunday into Monday as President Zelenskyy seeks financial support to rebuild once war ends. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will also begin talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan to ease shortages of food, fuel and medicines during the worst economic crisis in decades.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer