Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Sri Lanka swears in new president
Sep 23, 2024

Sri Lanka swears in new president

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Anura Kumara Dissanayake is promising "clean" politics as the country recovers from one of its worst-ever economic crises.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:04 AM PDT
7:54
3:03 AM PDT
12:54
Sep 20, 2024
22:39
Sep 20, 2024
28:48
Sep 20, 2024
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
Sep 18, 2024
31:20
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Office Politics
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on