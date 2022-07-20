Sri Lanka has a new president. But can he heal the country?
From the BBC World Service: Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected Sri Lanka's president by the parliament. The European Commission is expected to outline proposals for EU countries to reduce their gas consumption by up to 15%. And we catch up with Marketplace's Victoria Craig, who's in Greece ahead of tomorrow's expected rate hike from the European Central Bank.
