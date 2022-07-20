The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Sri Lanka has a new president. But can he heal the country?
Jul 20, 2022

Sri Lanka has a new president. But can he heal the country?

From the BBC World Service: Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected Sri Lanka's president by the parliament. The European Commission is expected to outline proposals for EU countries to reduce their gas consumption by up to 15%. And we catch up with Marketplace's Victoria Craig, who's in Greece ahead of tomorrow's expected rate hike from the European Central Bank.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

