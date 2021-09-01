Sri Lanka declares economic emergency over food and other supply shortages
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Sri Lanka has seen a steep fall in the value of its currency, with private banks struggling to pay for imports, causing a spike in food prices. Plus, as El Salvador prepares to adopt Bitcoin as a form of legal tender, a new $150 million fund has been approved to facilitate conversion from Bitcoin to U.S. dollars. And, what a COVID-19 lockdown in Vietnam could mean for your morning coffee.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director