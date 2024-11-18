Spirit Airlines will keep flying amid bankruptcy protection
Spirit Airlines promises no holiday disruptions
Spirit Airlines has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after struggling with years of losses and a failed merger attempt. Take heart Thanksgiving holiday travelers. Your plans aren’t ruined. The airline is promising customers will face no disruptions in service.
Stocks dip amid Fed signals and political uncertainty
The stock market, which had been ticking along strongly since Trump’s victory, stopped ticking on Friday, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.3% and the Nasdaq falling just over 2%. This is partly due to Federal Reserve officials signaling slower interest rate cuts, as well as uncertainty about who will lead economic policy in the new administration. Economist Julia Coronado, and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, joins us to discuss.