Spirit Airlines will keep flying amid bankruptcy protection
Nov 18, 2024

Spirit Airlines will keep flying amid bankruptcy protection

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The airline says it's working with debt holders and hopes to bounce back soon. Plus, Loretta McCarthy of Golden Seeds Venture Fund joins us to continue our talk on angel investors.

Segments From this episode

Spirit Airlines promises no holiday disruptions

by Nova Safo

Spirit Airlines has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after struggling with years of losses and a failed merger attempt. Take heart Thanksgiving holiday travelers. Your plans aren’t ruined. The airline is promising customers will face no disruptions in service.

Stocks dip amid Fed signals and political uncertainty

by David Brancaccio

The stock market, which had been ticking along strongly since Trump’s victory, stopped ticking on Friday, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.3% and the Nasdaq falling just over 2%. This is partly due to Federal Reserve officials signaling slower interest rate cuts, as well as uncertainty about who will lead economic policy in the new administration. Economist Julia Coronado, and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, joins us to discuss.

Closing the gender gap in angel investing

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Nov 18, 2024
How women-owned companies are getting vital seed funding.
20 years ago, women-led companies represented only about 3% of all the companies that got this funding, said Loretta McCarthy. "Fast forward to 2023, that number has grown to about 45%."
VioletaStoimenova via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

