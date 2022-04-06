Spirit Airlines and Frontier announced they were together. Now JetBlue is speaking up.
A bidding war may be taking off in the airline industry. In February, Spirit Airlines and Frontier announced a merger – two budget carriers becoming one. Now, JetBlue has stepped in, saying it wants to buy Spirit instead and has the superior offer. A law that requires diversity on corporate boards has been coming under more scrutiny.
Segments From this episode
Judge challenges a California law mandating diversity on corporate boards
The law, which went into effect in 2020, required California-based companies to appoint directors from underrepresented communities.
