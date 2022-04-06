Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Spirit Airlines and Frontier announced they were together. Now JetBlue is speaking up.
Apr 6, 2022

Spirit Airlines and Frontier announced they were together. Now JetBlue is speaking up.

A bidding war may be taking off in the airline industry. In February, Spirit Airlines and Frontier announced a merger – two budget carriers becoming one. Now, JetBlue has stepped in, saying it wants to buy Spirit instead and has the superior offer. A law that requires diversity on corporate boards has been coming under more scrutiny. 

Segments From this episode

Judge challenges a California law mandating diversity on corporate boards

by Lily Jamali
Apr 6, 2022
The law, which went into effect in 2020, required California-based companies to appoint directors from underrepresented communities.
The percentage of female directors on California boards doubled in the three years since the gender law passed, one researcher said.
SolStock/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

