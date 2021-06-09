Spending big to expand government’s role in new tech

That's what the Senate just held a very bipartisan vote on, passing a bill that aims to boost U.S. semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China. Also, new analysis of Fortune 500 companies finds overall progress on diversifying corporate boards is moving "painfully slow." We look at the reasons why. And, could the future of the museum be in the form a drive-thru?