Spending big to expand government’s role in new tech
Jun 9, 2021

Spending big to expand government's role in new tech

That's what the Senate just held a very bipartisan vote on, passing a bill that aims to boost U.S. semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China. Also, new analysis of Fortune 500 companies finds overall progress on diversifying corporate boards is moving "painfully slow." We look at the reasons why. And, could the future of the museum be in the form a drive-thru?

Segments From this episode

Senate passes bill to spend on tech industry, counter economic rivals like China

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Race and Economy

Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 9, 2021
An new analysis of Fortune 500 companies finds that progress in diversifying corporate boards has been "painfully slow."
One challenge is that directors don’t tend to leave their board seats very often. Board members generally stick around for about a decade, said Yo-Jud Cheng, a business professor at the University of Virginia.
skynesher via Getty Images
Back to Business

Drive-thru exhibits could be more than a pandemic trend

by Cole del Charco
Jun 9, 2021
Converting to a drive-thru meant one company with animatronic dinosaurs didn’t have to hang up the Stegosaurus.
Signs guide drivers through the pandemic-friendly dinosaur exhibit that culminates with a replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex.
Cole del Charco
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
