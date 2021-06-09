Jun 9, 2021
Spending big to expand government’s role in new tech
That's what the Senate just held a very bipartisan vote on, passing a bill that aims to boost U.S. semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China. Also, new analysis of Fortune 500 companies finds overall progress on diversifying corporate boards is moving "painfully slow." We look at the reasons why. And, could the future of the museum be in the form a drive-thru?
Senate passes bill to spend on tech industry, counter economic rivals like China
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?
An new analysis of Fortune 500 companies finds that progress in diversifying corporate boards has been "painfully slow."
Drive-thru exhibits could be more than a pandemic trend
Converting to a drive-thru meant one company with animatronic dinosaurs didn’t have to hang up the Stegosaurus.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director