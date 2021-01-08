Jan 8, 2021
Speeding up vaccine delivery
We've seen a slow start in many places. Plus, will hiring pick up in the new year with more vaccine rollout and COVID relief money? And, calls from a flight attendants union to ban people who invaded the U.S. Capitol from boarding flights.
Segments From this episode
Will January bring more hiring?
The latest COVID relief package will have a positive effect on the economy as soon as this month.
Flight attendants union says that people who invaded the Capitol should be banned from boarding flights because of safety concerns
We hear from Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents people at 20 airlines. "We have a practice of keeping people with an intent to harm others and intend to harm the U.S. government off of our planes," Nelson said.
How to speed up vaccine rollout
About 6 million people have gotten a first dose, short of the government’s goal to vaccinate 20 million by the end of 2020.
