UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Speeding up vaccine delivery
Jan 8, 2021

Speeding up vaccine delivery

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We've seen a slow start in many places. Plus, will hiring pick up in the new year with more vaccine rollout and COVID relief money? And, calls from a flight attendants union to ban people who invaded the U.S. Capitol from boarding flights.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Will January bring more hiring?

by Samantha Fields
Jan 8, 2021
The latest COVID relief package will have a positive effect on the economy as soon as this month.
A waiter at the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in New York last year.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Flight attendants union says that people who invaded the Capitol should be banned from boarding flights because of safety concerns

We hear from Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents people at 20 airlines. "We have a practice of keeping people with an intent to harm others and intend to harm the U.S. government off of our planes," Nelson said.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Fast-Track Vaccines

How to speed up vaccine rollout

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jan 8, 2021
About 6 million people have gotten a first dose, short of the government’s goal to vaccinate 20 million by the end of 2020.
"I'm hopeful that additional funding to public health will allow public health officials to start setting up publicly accessible, large-scale vaccination clinics," says Dr. Kelly Moore, deputy director of the Immunization Action Coalition.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Montanita Ratatat

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
A Democratic Senate could mean big economic policy changes
A Democratic Senate could mean big economic policy changes
Parents continue to slog through remote school
Unworkable
Parents continue to slog through remote school
Business leaders, groups denounce Trump after Capitol insurrection
Business leaders, groups denounce Trump after Capitol insurrection
Some delayed stimulus payments may not arrive until you file 2020 taxes
COVID-19
Some delayed stimulus payments may not arrive until you file 2020 taxes