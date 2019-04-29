DownloadDownload

Spanish socialists to form 'pro-European' government

April 29, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Spain's socialist party has won the most seats in the general election. We explain what it means for the Eurozone's fourth largest economy. Then, should the U.K. scrap the penny coin? Six out of ten copper coins in the U.K. are used just once. We hear arguments on both sides as the government prepares to announce its decision. And, the fight for votes in India’s election has entered its fourth round. We explain why meeting the rising aspirations of rural voters will be one of the biggest challenges. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income, Forex, Kronos and the United States Postal Service.

