Spain is trying to deal with soaring energy costs and raging inflation
From the BBC World Service: Significant price rises across Europe and the impact of the war in Ukraine are likely to be on the agenda when European Central Bank policymakers meet this week. Plus, Britain's Prime Minister and Chief Finance Minister reject calls to resign after being fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules to attend a party. And, Ethiopia lifts restrictions so the Boeing 737 Max can return to its skies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer