Spain is trying to deal with soaring energy costs and raging inflation
Apr 13, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Significant price rises across Europe and the impact of the war in Ukraine are likely to be on the agenda when European Central Bank policymakers meet this week. Plus, Britain's Prime Minister and Chief Finance Minister reject calls to resign after being fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules to attend a party. And, Ethiopia lifts restrictions so the Boeing 737 Max can return to its skies.

