South Korea’s debt picture is trending younger. That has some people worried.
Also today: Christopher Low drops in for our discussion about the markets. We also look into how banks can offer a variety of hurdles for adult businesses like the website OnlyFans.
Segments From this episode
South Korea's debt problem with young people
The BBC's Laura Bicker helps break down debt issues in South Korea.
Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans
Banks have to consider federal laws built around sex trafficking. There's also the matter of dealing with disputed charges.
